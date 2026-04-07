Somebody’s future wife! This curvy slay queen flaunting her ‘NYASH’ with wild abandon at an event has shocked netizens! (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 07, 2026 - This video of a daring slay queen putting on a bold show at an event in an outfit that left little to the imagination has left netizens stunned.

While many ladies go to great lengths to stand out on the nightlife scene, this particular fashion choice pushed the envelope further than most.

The clip has sparked mixed reactions online with some applauding her confidence and unapologetic attitude, while others expressed embarrassment on her behalf.

Critics questioned whether she considered her family before stepping out in such an attire, branding the look scandalous.

Others went as far as sympathizing with the man who might one day settle down with her, warning that the internet never forgets.

Watch the video>>> below

My gender works so hard for free drinks😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/M9AKHsgp9y — ®️ E L E (@ReleGlo) April 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST