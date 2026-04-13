“We want to get married to one man” - Beautiful identical twin sisters stun netizens with bold declaration in viral video (WATCH)







Monday, April 13, 2026 - Two beautiful identical twin sisters have set social media buzzing after boldly announcing that they want to marry the same man.

While twins often share many things in life, their declaration that they would happily share a husband has left netizens divided.

In a viral video, the sisters, dressed in matching outfits, cheekily teased:

“Imagine you as a man making us your wives, or girlfriends, or whatever.”

The clip>>> quickly stirred mixed reactions, especially among men.

Some argued that the man who marries them would be “the luckiest alive,” while others question whether such a setup could ever work in reality.

Netizens didn’t hold back with hilarious quips:

“If you marry these two, you’ll finally understand why toilets are called rest rooms.”

“If I marry both of you, who gets the front seat in my car?”

“Double peace… or double trouble.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST