SNACK!! This stunning ‘yellow yellow’ Slay Queen was spotted having a good time in a city club while dressed to impress (VIDEO)







Monday, April 13, 2026 - A viral video of a stunning Slay Queen having a good time at a popular Nairobi nightclub has left men salivating.

In the clip, the charming baddie, dressed to impress in a chic short dress, is seen casually dancing on her seat while sipping her drink.

Her carefree energy, playful nature and captivating aura instantly drew attention, leaving men openly mesmerized.

The video has sparked cheeky reactions online, with fans marveling at the confidence and daring spirit of Nairobi’s Slay Queens when they step out to party.

Many praised her boldness, while others admitted they couldn’t take their eyes off her effortless charm.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST