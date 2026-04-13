This trending couple’s before and after marriage PHOTOs have sparked heated debate online - Who is to blame, the man or his wife? (LOOK)







Monday, April 13, 2026 - A trending photo comparison of a couple’s transformation has sparked lively reactions online.

In the “before marriage” shot, the man looked ripped with well‑defined six‑pack abs, while in the “after marriage” photo, the six‑pack appears to have been replaced by a one‑pack.

The contrasting images have fueled humorous debates among netizens.

Some joked that women deliberately feed their husbands out of shape to keep them from attracting other women.

Others accused the man of relaxing after marriage, suggesting he stopped working out after “winning his prize.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST