Watu wa ile mrengo ingine - Kenyans shocked as two MALE LOVERS publicly exchange PDAs at JKIA (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 29, 2026 - A video of two men believed to be lovers exchanging PDAs at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport has raised eyebrows and set social media abuzz.

In the clip, one of the men is seen receiving his partner at the airport, where they hug, embrace and appear excited to reunite after some time apart.

The brief moment, captured on camera, quickly made its way online and began circulating across various social media platforms.

The video has since sparked mixed reactions, with many users sharing differing opinions.

Many expressed surprise, saying such public displays are uncommon in African society.

Watch the video>>> and comments.

Kenyan gąys deep kíssing at JKIA…

They are no longer hiding!

We have too much freedom in this country!

The President needs to issue another Mambo Matatu directive to such human scvm!

Kuondoka nchini, kwenda jela, au kwenda mbingvni…. pic.twitter.com/gyfCAOFqR4 — The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) April 29, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST