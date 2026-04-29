NJUGUSH repossesses CELESTINE NDINDA’s Range Rover Evoque after break up – She has downgraded to a Demio







Wednesday, April 29, 2026 - Comedian Timothy Njuguna, better known as Njugush, has repossessed his estranged wife’s Range Rover Evoque following their separation.

Njugush’s ex-wife, Celestine Ndinda, had been driving a white Range Rover Evoque which was bought for her by the comedian.

Following the reported separation, Njugush is believed to have taken back the vehicle.

Celestine was spotted moving around town in a Demio after the luxury car was repossessed.

Celestine parted ways with Njugush over alleged infidelity.

Njugush is reported to have forgiven her several times after catching her cheating, before they eventually separated.

Photos of the car

The Kenyan DAILY POST