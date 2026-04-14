Was this beautiful LADY trying to show off her iPhone 17 Pro Max at a Nairobi club – Viral Video leaves netizens talking (WATCH)







Tuesday, April 14, 2026 - A video of a stylish lady enjoying herself at a popular Nairobi club has set social media abuzz.

In the clip, the lady is seen casually vibing to the music while seated.

What caught viewers’ attention, however, was the sleek iPhone 17 Pro Max strategically placed on her lap.

Speculation quickly followed, with many suggesting that she found an effortless way to flaunt the pricey device.

Others turned the moment into playful banter, joking that the phone doubled as a fashion accessory, blending seamlessly with her skin tone.

The viral clip has since stirred debate about modern club culture, where gadgets often become part of the aesthetic as much as the outfit.

Some praised her confidence and carefree vibe, while others argued that it reflected a growing trend of subtle “flexing” in Nairobi’s nightlife scene.

Watch the video>>> below

Showing off your iPhone pic.twitter.com/t6kQKSKJtc — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST