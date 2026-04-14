Beauty is not the prize anymore! LADY’s bold post about rising number of unmarried beautiful LADIES stirs debate







Tuesday, April 14, 2026 - A lady’s viral tweet challenging long‑held notions of beauty and relationships has sparked heated debate on social media.

In the post, she warns that beauty alone is no longer the ultimate prize in modern dating.

Instead, men are increasingly seeking peace, wisdom and character over appearances.

She urged women to stop being obsessed with how they look and start building substance.

“The number of unmarried beautiful women worldwide should tell you one thing: beauty isn’t the prize anymore” she stated.

Adding: “Men aren’t struggling to find looks... they’re struggling to find peace, common sense, and character.”

“Stop bleaching. Start building substance,”





The Kenyan DAILY POST