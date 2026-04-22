VIDEO emerges of NJUGUSH’s ex-wife, CELESTINE WAKAVINYE, interviewing POLYCARP, the guy she allegedly cheated with leading to the collapse of thier marriage – See how she was blushing!!



Wednesday, April 22, 2026 - Comedian Njugush has confirmed that his much‑publicized marriage to Celestine Ndinda, popularly known as Wakavinye, is over.

In a statement shared on social media, Njugush revealed that the two mutually agreed to separate late last year and are now focusing on co‑parenting their two sons.

The announcement follows swirling reports that Celestine allegedly engaged in an affair with her nail technician, Polycarp, who runs a high‑end beauty parlour in Kilimani.

Sources claim that their professional relationship evolved into a personal one, leading to the alleged extra‑marital affair.

Njugush is said to have walked out of their Ruiru matrimonial home after discovering the affair peacefully.

Recently, Wakavinye hosted Polycarp in her podcast and their interaction during the interview has added fuel to the speculation.

In the clip, he narrates how he introduced her to modern beauty trends like long nails, while netizens noted that she kept blushing throughout the conversation.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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