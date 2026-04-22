VIDEO emerges of NJUGUSH’s ex-wife, CELESTINE WAKAVINYE, interviewing POLYCARP, the guy she allegedly cheated with leading to the collapse of thier marriage – See how she was blushing!!

Wednesday, April 22, 2026 - Comedian Njugush has confirmed that his much‑publicized marriage to Celestine Ndinda, popularly known as Wakavinye, is over.
In a statement shared on social media, Njugush revealed that
the two mutually agreed to separate late last year and are now focusing on co‑parenting
their two sons.
The announcement follows swirling reports that Celestine
allegedly engaged in an affair with her nail technician, Polycarp, who runs a
high‑end beauty parlour in Kilimani.
Sources claim that their professional relationship evolved
into a personal one, leading to the alleged extra‑marital affair.
Njugush is said to have walked out of their Ruiru
matrimonial home after discovering the affair peacefully.
Recently, Wakavinye hosted Polycarp in her podcast and their
interaction during the interview has added fuel to the speculation.
In the clip, he narrates how he introduced her to modern
beauty trends like long nails, while netizens noted that she kept blushing
throughout the conversation.
Watch the video>>> below
A few months ago, Njugush’s ex-wife, Cele Wakavinye, interviewed her nail tech, the famous Polycarp Kaniu!— The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) April 22, 2026
He also does massage, waxing, facials, manicures, pedicures, etc. He is the owner of Polycarp Beauty Parlour.... pic.twitter.com/PpZPYLmfA5
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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