From Inches to baby mamas - Kenyan LADY stuns netizens after sharing her unique checklist for choosing ‘Mr. Right’ (LOOK)







Wednesday, April 22, 2026 - A Kenyan lady has left social media buzzing after unveiling her unique “Mr. Right checklist.”

In a handwritten chart, she compared four potential suitors - Felix, Nico, Dante, and Justo - across categories ranging from jobs, financial support, romance, cars, houses, even “baby mamas” and “inches.”

Each man was scored with ticks and crosses with the highest scoring man emerging as the ideal husband ‘material’.

Her bold method has sparked a lively conversation online, with some netizens praising her practical approach to choosing a man to settle down with instead of falling for superficial things like appearance only.

Well, it appears modern ladies are no longer interested in tall, dark and handsome only.





The Kenyan DAILY POST