Kugongewa Ni Uchungu! Kenyan man cries out after his wife eloped with another man and emptied his house! BRUNO Acha Kukula Bizi Za Watu (VIDEOs)







Wednesday, April 22, 2026 - A distraught Kenyan man has taken to social media to narrate his ordeal after his wife eloped with another man and emptied his house.

The heartbroken man claimed that an individual identified as Bruno snatched his wife, bringing to an end a marriage he says had lasted 10 years.

He went further to post Bruno’s photo on TikTok, accusing him of wrecking his marriage.

According to the man, his estranged wife made away with household items, approximately worth Ksh 200,000 and left with their children, leaving him with nothing.

“Bruno, nimekuachia bibi yangu na watoto,” he lamented in the video, expressing his pain.

He also alleged that Bruno has since threatened him after he publicly exposed him on social media, even sharing what he claimed were threatening messages.

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Kugongewa Ni UChungu Sana! pic.twitter.com/8PUje2wrmJ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 23, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST