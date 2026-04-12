“Utakufa Masikini” - Frustrated Kenyan man blasts his ‘lazy Coasterian wife’ and warns men against marrying women born and raised in Coast in viral post







Sunday, April 12, 2026 - A frustrated Kenyan man has taken to social media to lament about his “lazy Coasterian wife” and caution fellow men against marrying women raised at the Coast.

In his fiery post, he claims he invested in several ventures for her from poultry to salon, and boutique - only to watch them collapse while she was busy with “umbeya” (gossip).

The breaking point came when he returned home to find the house stripped bare after her chamaa members took away their house stuff after she failed to repay a loan she had taken behind her husband’s back.

“Her chamaa members have taken away our house stuff,” he wrote, describing how the savings group repossessed belongings to recover her unpaid loan.

He further accused her of presenting “fake KCSE papers”, stating that despite him possessing three degrees, their kids are not doing well in school.

He concluded with a blunt advice: “Wacha hawa wacoast waoane wenyewe kwa wenyewe” (let these Coasterians marry amongst themselves)





The Kenyan DAILY POST