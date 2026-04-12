This well-endowed Petrol Station attendant flaunting her jaw-dropping curves in figure-hugging outfit has left men salivating! Oh! My! (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 12, 2026 - A video of a well‑endowed petrol station attendant has set social media ablaze.

In the clip, the curvy lady is seen confidently going about her duties in a figure‑hugging outfit that accentuates her enviable curves, and men simply can’t get enough.

The footage has triggered wild reactions, with some men openly asking for the location of the station, not just to fuel their cars but to catch a closer glimpse of the stunning attendant.

Others joked that the owner must be making a fortune from “thirsty” customers flocking in for more than just petrol.

What began as a routine workday moment has now turned into a viral sensation, proving once again how quickly everyday encounters can morph into trending topics in Kenya’s vibrant online space.

Watch the video>>> below

My boys want to know where this Petrol Station is located😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XISE5creg4 — Carol Prim ❤️🤭 (@CarolPrim3) April 11, 2026