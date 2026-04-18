Upcoming “Sharp Boy” busted sticking fake paybill stickers in matatus to divert fare to his mobile phone number (PHOTOs)







Saturday, April 18, 2026 - A young man was manhandled by matatu operators after he was caught sticking his own Pochi la Biashara number stickers inside their vehicles in an attempt to divert fare payments to his mobile phone.

The suspect had been moving from one matatu to another, discreetly placing the fraudulent payment stickers to trick unsuspecting passengers.

His scheme, however, was cut short when vigilant operators noticed the suspicious activity and apprehended him on the spot.

See photos of the suspect

The Kenyan DAILY POST