Deceased Grogon spare parts dealer exposed as a notorious womanizer - Dumped his wife after pregnancy! “Bibi Alikua Anakula Githeri ya 30 bob Na Maji”

Saturday, April 18,
2026 - A spare parts dealer who was based in Grogon is trending online
after several women came forward to expose his private life following news of
his death.
It all began after one of his baby mamas took to social
media to celebrate his passing, accusing him of being a deadbeat father and
claiming that he abandoned her when she was five months pregnant.
Another woman also surfaced online, alleging that the
deceased had pursued her while misleading her into believing he was single,
despite reportedly being married at the time.
He later abandoned his wife after she gave birth, leaving
her to struggle while caring for a newborn.
“Bibi yake alikua
anakula Githeri ya 30 bob and maji,” the lady alleged.
Check out the posts.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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