Unbelievable PHOTOs of Kameme FM presenter, MUTHONI WA KIRUMBA, before weight loss - Her transformation is remarkable







Thursday, April 23, 2026 - Renowned Kameme FM presenter, Muthoni Wa Kirumba, popularly known as Baby Top, has left many impressed after throwback photos revealed her dramatic body transformation.

The resurfaced images show the celebrated radio personality before she began her weight loss journey, highlighting just how far she has come.

Fans on social media have been quick to admire her dedication and discipline, praising the noticeable change in her appearance.

However, the transformation has also sparked debate online, with some users questioning whether her new look is purely the result of fitness and lifestyle changes or if she may have undergone cosmetic procedures.

See the photos.

Her new look.

The Kenyan DAILY POST