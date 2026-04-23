Bibi Alinicheat Hadi Akazalishwa Nje - Kenyan man who spent 6 years working in Dubai and sent his wife monthly upkeep of Ksh 70,000 narrates his ordeal







Thursday, April 23, 2026 - A heartbroken Kenyan man has taken to social media to narrate his ordeal after discovering that his wife was a serial cheater.

Reacting to Njugush’s trending story on how infidelity contributed to his failed marriage, the man revealed that he got married at 29 before flying to Dubai for work.

He spent six years in Dubai, during which he sent his wife Ksh 70,000 every month for upkeep, taking care of her basic needs, including school fees.

Little did he know that his wife was cheating behind the scenes.

When he returned home, he discovered that his wife was pregnant for another man.

This prompted him to conduct DNA tests on their three children, only to find out that only one of them is biologically his.

Check out his confession.





The Kenyan DAILY POST