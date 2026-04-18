Twitter Slay Queen LYDIA WARUI called out for parading her curves online in skimpy outfits despite scoring A- from Pangani Girls - Ulikosea Wapi? (PHOTOs)







Saturday, April 18, 2026 - An X user has called out controversial slay queen Lydia Warui for sharing controversial photos online despite her impressive family and academic background.

Laydia had taken to X and posted a wholesome tribute to her parents’ enduring love, writing:

“Nobody can convince me that love is a scam... My parents have grown for years in love together ❤️.”

But @_MtuTano, responded with a scathing remark:

“Looking at your parents, wanakaa watu wapoa, and they definitely took good care of you. Looking at your grades, A– from Pangani, that means you are a bright girl.”

“How you ended up as Quickmart Mia Khalifa taking 144p nude photos still shocks me.”

“Ulikosea wapi??”

The Kenyan DAILY POST