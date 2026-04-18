Twitter Slay Queen LYDIA WARUI called out for parading her curves online in skimpy outfits despite scoring A- from Pangani Girls - Ulikosea Wapi? (PHOTOs)

Saturday, April 18,
2026 - An X user has called out controversial slay queen Lydia Warui for
sharing controversial photos online despite her impressive family and academic
background.
Laydia had taken to X and posted a wholesome tribute to her
parents’ enduring love, writing:
“Nobody can convince me that love is a scam... My parents have
grown for years in love together ❤️.”
But @_MtuTano, responded with a scathing remark:
“Looking at your parents, wanakaa watu wapoa, and they definitely
took good care of you. Looking at your grades, A– from Pangani, that means you
are a bright girl.”
“How you ended up as Quickmart Mia Khalifa taking 144p nude photos
still shocks me.”
“Ulikosea wapi??”
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments