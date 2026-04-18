ANAGONGEWA!! Man exposes her cheating girlfriend after she sent him a text wishing him goodnight at 5pm - “ I will sleep early again tonight” (SCREENSHOT)







Saturday, April 18, 2026 - A man has stirred lively debate on social media after sharing a screenshot of a conversation with his girlfriend, whom he suspects of being unfaithful.

In the exchange, the lady told him she will be going to sleep early and asked if she should say goodnight in case she didn’t reply again.

The man was stunned, noting that it was only 5:00 p.m.

“He attempted to video call her, but she failed to pick up, further fueling his suspicions.”

Sharing the screenshots, he captioned his post: “Dating looks nice when other people are doing it, but once you try it, you’ll see flames – I’m telling you.”

Netizens quickly weighed in, with many urging him to block her and move on.

One blunt comment read: “Going to sleep at 17:00 is the clearest sign that she’s cheating on you.”

“Send her back to the streets where she belongs.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST