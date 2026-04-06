Top Kenyan fashion designer, YVONNE ODHIAMBO, in shock as LADIES expose her cheating husband! His escapades at Kilimani Airbnbs revealed - Ogopa Wanaume







Monday, April 6, 2026 - Top Kenyan fashion designer, Yvonne Odhiambo, the CEO of AfroStreet Kollections, is married to a man alleged to be a serial cheat.

According to whispers, her husband, Philip Oketch, also known as Philip Pip, has been involved with multiple women.

He takes different women to Airbnbs in Kilimani and is said to have multiple baby mamas.

One of his baby mamas is reported to have taken her own life because of his cheating behaviours.

Interestingly, Yvonne and her husband often appear as a perfect couple on social media, frequently sharing photos together.

See receipts below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST