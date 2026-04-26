This well-endowed LADY left men salivating at a Nairobi club with her bold outfit - See how she paraded her ‘melons’ Oh! My! (VIDEO)

Sunday, April 26, 2026 - A video of a well-endowed lady having a good time at a Nairobi club while dressed to turn heads has set social media ablaze.
In the video, the confident lady is seen vibing to the music
while seated.
However, it’s her daring outfit that has stolen the
spotlight and sparked endless chatter online.
The well-endowed lady’s bold outfit flaunted her eye-popping
chest and netizens, especially men cannot have enough of the video.
Nairobi’s nightlife has long been synonymous with bold
fashion statements, and this moment proves why the city’s slay queens never
miss a chance to make an impression.
Watch the video>>> below
she is my numba moja...... pic.twitter.com/yQR6sKAhOR— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 27, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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