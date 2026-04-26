AMEBARIKIWA!! This well-endowed slay queen stole the show at a city club with her antics - Men were drooling!! (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 26, 2026 - The Siaka dance craze is still sweeping Nairobi’s nightlife, with well‑endowed ladies turning heads and flaunting their jaw‑dropping ‘melons’ on the dance floor.

This bold slay queen stole the spotlight at a city club after confidently joining the viral challenge, and her performance has since set social media ablaze.

From her unapologetic attitude to her flawless moves, she nailed the routine.

The clip has gone went viral, with fans, especially men, replaying the moment and flooding comment sections with admiration.

Watch the video>>> below