It started in the DM - Man weds a LADY he approached on social media! Shares the messages he sent to her







Monday, April 13, 2026 - A love story that began with a simple direct message on social media has blossomed into marriage, capturing the attention of many online.

The man shared screenshots of the messages he initially sent to the lady, showing how he introduced himself and gradually built a connection that would later turn into a serious relationship.

The lady reportedly ignored his messages for months before eventually responding, and as they say, the rest is history.

Check out the messages.

The Kenyan DAILY POST