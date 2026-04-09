“This is what I go through every night” - Single LADY complains of neighbour’s loud MECHI and records a video! “Huko Ni Nduru Tu”





Thursday, April 9, 2026 - A single lady has opened up about her sleepless nights, blaming her neighbour’s loud “mechi” for the constant disturbance.

According to her, the noise has become a daily nuisance, denying her peace and proper rest.

She recorded a video at around 1:49 a.m, capturing the couple next door making loud noises while engaging in ‘mechi’.

In the clip, the sounds can clearly be heard, prompting her to express her frustration online.

She claimed that the couple engages in the loud escapades almost every night, making it difficult for her to relax in her own house.

Watch the video via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST