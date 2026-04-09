Man trails his cheating wife, catches her with another man in a car he bought for her (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 9, 2026 - A man was left heartbroken after catching his wife cheating on him with another man inside a car he had bought for her.

The man reportedly trailed his wife after suspecting she was being unfaithful.

His worst fears were confirmed when he spotted her in traffic with another man.

He was driving behind them and could clearly see them getting cozy inside the vehicle.

In the video, the man is heard calling his wife and telling her that he was headed to the gym, unaware that he was actually following her.

Watch the dramatic video>>> below

His wife's cheating with another man in a car bought by husband pic.twitter.com/9MNV3UXem2 — Viral Clips (@viralclipsinc) April 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST