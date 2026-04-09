Na ako na HOMA KUBWA! Prominent businessman, KENNEDY ANGWEN, owner of Club DA Place, accused of preying on waitresses and multiple Slay Queens!







Thursday, April 9, 2026 - Kennedy Angwen, a prominent Kisumu businessman and proprietor of Club Da Place, a popular entertainment joint, has come under the spotlight following claims that he has been preying on female employees.

According to whispers, Ken, as he is commonly known, is alleged to lure waitresses working at his multi-million entertainment joint and pressure them into silence to protect their jobs.

There are also shocking allegations suggesting that he may have infected some of the women with “homa kubwa.”

His wife is full aware of his cheating habit and “status” but doesn’t seem to be concerned.

Below are some of the receipts sent to blogger Edgar Obare, exposing the businessman.

The Kenyan DAILY POST