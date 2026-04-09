This is what I go through all the time - LADY shares video of her neighbour having loud ‘MECHI’ at 1:49 am, netizens react! (WATCH)





Thursday, April 09, 2026 - A woman has stirred a buzz on social media after posting a video on X complaining that she struggles to sleep at night due to her neighbour’s loud intimacy.

Sharing the clip, she lamented:

“This is what I go through all the time in my house. My neighbour will not allow me to sleep.”

She even checked the time and it was 1:49 a.m as the noise continued in the background.

The video has one viral, drawing mixed reactions.

Some netizens sympathized with her frustrations, condemning the neighbours for being inconsiderate.

Others joked that she should “get a partner and get busy instead of complaining.”

A few advised her to escalate the matter to the caretaker, insisting that she deserves a quiet night’s rest.

Watch the video on X via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST