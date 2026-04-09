This bold baddie dressed to impress left men salivating at a popular club in Kisumu – See that NYASH!! (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 09, 2026 - A video of a daring Slay Queen enjoying herself at a popular entertainment spot in Kisumu has gone viral, sparking lively reactions online.

In the clip, the curvy lady, dressed in a revealing outfit that left little to the imagination, is seen dancing with wild abandon as her girl squad cheered her on.

Her unapologetic moves and carefree vibes have quickly made her the center of attention, drawing admiration and cheeky comments from netizens.

From her confidence to her infectious energy, the video has left men talking, with many promising to visit the club just to catch a glimpse of the action.

And while Nairobi’s “baddies” often dominate the nightlife scene, this Kisumu queen has proved that the lakeside city can hold its own when it comes to boldness and flair.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST