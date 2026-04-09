This bold baddie dressed to impress left men salivating at a popular club in Kisumu – See that NYASH!! (VIDEO)

Thursday, April 09, 2026 - A video of a daring Slay Queen enjoying herself at a popular entertainment spot in Kisumu has gone viral, sparking lively reactions online.
In the clip, the curvy lady, dressed in a revealing outfit
that left little to the imagination, is seen dancing with wild abandon as her
girl squad cheered her on.
Her unapologetic moves and carefree vibes have quickly made
her the center of attention, drawing admiration and cheeky comments from
netizens.
From her confidence to her infectious energy, the video has
left men talking, with many promising to visit the club just to catch a glimpse
of the action.
And while Nairobi’s “baddies” often dominate the nightlife
scene, this Kisumu queen has proved that the lakeside city can hold its own
when it comes to boldness and flair.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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