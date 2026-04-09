“Officially a Mum to a 9-Year-Old’ - Stunning Kenyan single mother flaunts her curves in hot PHOTOs and men are salivating (LOOK)







Thursday, April 09, 2026 - A proud Kenyan single mother has set social media abuzz after sharing stunning photos to mark her son’s 9th birthday.

Taking to X, she posted sizzling shots in a figure-hugging backless dress that accentuated her curves with the caption:

“Officially a mum to a 9-year-old bouncy baby boy.”

Her post sparked mixed reactions, with netizens flooding the comments to congratulate her.

Some, especially men, cheekily shot their shots, while others praised her confidence and style.

The Kenyan DAILY POST