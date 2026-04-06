This bold LADY making fun of her ‘flat NYASH’ has left netizens in stiches - She must be a murima babe (VIDEO)

Monday, April 06, 2026 - A video of a petite lady poking fun at her non‑existent nyash has left social media in stitches.
In the hilarious clip, the confident young woman joins a
viral challenge where curvy ladies flaunt their jaw‑dropping figures.
The video begins with a voluptuous participant spinning
around to show off her curves.
When it’s her turn, the petite lady cheekily spins to reveal
her flat backside, laughing at herself in the process.
Netizens praised her boldness and sense of humor, noting
that many women with similar body types often shy away from such challenges due
to low self‑esteem.
Instead, she chose to embrace her body and join the fun,
earning admiration for her confidence and authenticity.
Watch the video>>> below
Not laughed this hard😂😂😂😂life is really unfair 😂😂😂💔🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/yEOP8SVXTe— komugisha Peace (@KomugishaPeace) April 5, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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