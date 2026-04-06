Comedian NJUGUSH fuels breakup speculation after holiday trip with sons, without his wife, WAKAVINYE (VIDEO)







Monday, April 06, 2026 - Comedian Timothy Njuguna, popularly known as Njugush, has fueled speculation over the alleged split from his wife, Celestine Wakavinye.

Rumors of the breakup first surfaced online, with some fans suggesting that the couple had staged the drama to generate publicity and boost ticket sales for their upcoming stand‑up comedy show.

However, sources close to the pair now claim the separation is real and not a publicity stunt.

According to insiders, the two reportedly parted ways over irreconcilable differences, with Njugush said to have moved out of their Ruiru matrimonial home.

While neither Njugush nor Wakavinye has publicly addressed the speculation, tongues are wagging after Njugush was spotted on holiday with his two sons - without Celestine.

Traditionally, Njugush and his sidekick, Abel Mutua, take their families on joint vacations at least twice a year.

On the latest trip, Abel was accompanied by his wife, Judy Nyawira, and their daughter, while Njugush was there with his boys.

Notably, Wakavinye was missing for the first time, fueling talk that the couple may indeed have gone separate ways.

Whether it’s clout chasing or a genuine split, only time will tell.

Watch the video>>> below

Waaah millenials marriage is not your cup of tea!!



Comedian Njugush and Abel Mutua (Mkurugenzi) have made it a tradition to take their families on joint holidays, at least twice a year.

They are currently away on holiday: Abel Mutua with his wife Judy Nyawira and daughter, while… pic.twitter.com/mCsjZrPLVo — Mary Njoroge (@Maryian96) April 5, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST