Thirst Trap!! Petite Slay Queen’s cheeky work out video leaves men wishing for more (WATCH)







Monday, April 20, 2026 - A bold Kenyan slay queen has set the internet ablaze after sharing her cheeky workout routine.

In the viral clip, the petite beauty is seen combining push‑ups with twerking, leaving netizens, men in particular, with wild thoughts.

Her playful twist on a classic workout has drawn admiration and amusement in equal measure.

Some netizens joked that her flexibility and agility hint at more than just fitness prowess, while others praised her creativity for turning a mundane routine into pure entertainment.

Watch the video>>> below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST