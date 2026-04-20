KISII man leaks private conversation with a cheating married woman - Mabibi Za Watu Wanagawa Huku Nje







Monday, April 20, 2026 - A Kisii man has stirred reactions on social media after sharing a private conversation between himself and a married woman on X.

In the leaked message, the woman informs him that her husband is around, making it difficult for them to talk on the phone at that moment.

“Mkale alikuja ako around ndio maana nimeshindwa kuongea ako wa bafu,” the message reads.

The man went ahead to post the conversation publicly, accompanying it with a caption that has since ignited debate among users.

“Women will be women.... Kama ni hivi ndoa ni ngumu... Your wives are creating time to talk to me and the world is happy... Men in whose hands will we be safe,” he wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST