They are well-connected and police took no action! Man narrates how they were violently attacked and robbed by the same goons who assaulted OSOTSI







Saturday, April 11, 2026 - A man has taken to social media to narrate how they were violently attacked and robbed last December at a Kisumu hotel by some of the goons recently arrested in connection with the vicious attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi.

According to the victim, the group stormed the premises, causing chaos before attacking them and making away with their valuables.

He revealed that despite reporting the matter at Nyalenda Police Station, no action was taken by the authorities.

The victim further claimed that the suspects are well-connected and operate with a lot of impunity, often evading justice.

Following the recent arrests linked to the Osotsi attack, he expressed hope that justice will finally be served.

Check out his posts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST