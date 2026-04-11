All is Vanity! Latest PHOTO shows late RAILA’s palatial Riat home appearing quiet and deserted







Saturday, April 11, 2026 - A social media user has shared the latest photo of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s palatial home in Riat, which is majestically perched on the serene Riat Hills.

The luxurious home, often referred to as “Baba’s Palace” or “Raila’s State House,” appears quiet and with little visible activity in the compound.

The expansive residence, reported to have multiple rooms, was intended to serve as Raila’s retirement home.

Sadly, he passed away before he could settle in the luxurious residence.

See the photo below





The Kenyan DAILY POST