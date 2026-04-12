The Slay Queen found dead in a luxurious hotel had been warned about her mzungu fiancé - Chose soft life (LOOK)







Sunday, April 12, 2026 - New details have emerged surrounding the mysterious death of a Slay Queen at a luxurious hotel in Tanzania, indicating that she may have been in a toxic relationship.

A few weeks before her death, the deceased, identified as Ashlee Jenae, had been warned about her mzungu fiancé, who was allegedly violent towards her.

Despite the warnings, she continued with the relationship.

Ashlee was later found dead in her hotel room, where she had travelled for a birthday vacation with her boyfriend.

The fiancé, who had flown her to Tanzania, is currently being treated as the main suspect in the ongoing investigations.

However, he maintains that she took her own life, a claim that detectives are reportedly treating with skepticism as they work to establish the truth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST