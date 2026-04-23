The day WAKAVINYE confessed to NJUGUSH that she likes men with beards - She cheated with her bearded nail technician, POLYCARP (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 23, 2026 - A past video of Celestine Ndinda, popularly known as Wakavinye, confessing to her ex‑husband, Comedian Njugush, that she prefers men with beards has resurfaced online, sparking fresh debate following the couple’s recent separation.

In the clip, Njugush jokingly accused Wakavinye of flattering him by claiming that she liked skinny men when they first met, since he was very slim at the time.

Later, after he bulked up at the gym, she praised his new physique.

Amused but skeptical, Njugush quipped that “wanawake wanakuwanga waongo” while teasing her shifting preferences.

That is when she revealed that she likes men with beards.

Njugush responded with humor, saying, “Kama unapenda beards, nitalea.”

Though lighthearted at the time, netizens are now revisiting the clip and arguing that it may have been a subtle red flag.





The resurfaced video>>> has fueled speculation, especially after reports that Wakavinye cheated with her bearded nail technician, Polycarp, who owns a high‑end beauty parlour in Kilimani.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST