BnB owner sent NJUGUSH CCTV footage of WAKAVINYE having ‘MECHI’ with POLYCARP - DETAILS emerge after they announced end of their marriage (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 23, 2026 - After comedy power couple, Timothy Kimani alias Njugush, and his wife Celestine Ndinda, popularly known as Wakavinye, announced the end of their much‑publicized marriage, fresh details have emerged on what may have led to the collapse.

Rumors have been rife that Wakavinye cheated on Njugush with her nail technician, identified as Polycarp, who runs a high‑end beauty parlour in Kilimani.

It has now emerged that Njugush walked out of their matrimonial home in Ruiru after an Airbnb owner sent him CCTV footage showing Wakavinye having a good time with Polycarp.

Interestingly, the couple had previously promoted Polycarp’s beauty spa on their Instagram accounts, and Wakavinye even hosted him on her YouTube channel.

What began as a professional relationship evolved into a personal one, culminating in the alleged affair.

In a statement shared on social media, Njugush revealed that the two mutually agreed to separate late last year and are now focusing on co‑parenting their two sons.

According to sources, the alleged affair took place in November 2025.

Netizens are now keenly waiting to see whether Wakavinye will break her silence to set the record straight, or simply ignore the swirling allegations.

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Bnb hosts tuwe wa siri jamani pic.twitter.com/vFXzq87aWI — Mukujin (@Lwangees) April 22, 2026