TERENCE CREATIVE and his wife enjoy a vacation as a massage LADY exposes him badly - Wife’s outfit sparks a buzz (PHOTOs)







Saturday, April 25, 2026 - Renowned comedian, Terence Creative, and his wife, Milly Chebby, are out of the country for a vacation, even as a massage lady accuses him of taking advantage of her.

The woman came forward claiming that the comedian took advantage of her during a visit to a spa in Thindigua a few days ago.

Meanwhile, a section of social media users has shifted focus to Milly Chebby’s vacation photos, with some commenting on her outfit and urging her to dress based on her body shape.

See the photos and comments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST