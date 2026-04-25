“Alinikula Bila SI-DIH” - Massage LADY exposes comedian TERENCE CREATIVE for taking advantage of her and involves police! Case reported at Thindigua Police Station







Saturday, April 25, 2026 - A lady has come forward accusing popular comedian, Terence Creative, of taking advantage of her during a massage session.

The lady reached out to a local blogger and shared details of the incident.

She claims that Terence visited the spa seeking massage services.

During the session, the comedian behaved inappropriately and took advantage of her.

Screenshots of her confession have since been shared widely on social media, exposing Terence badly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST