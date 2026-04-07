Tanzanian man shows how easy it is to bag a baddie in Las Vegas - She agreed to accompany him to his room (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 7, 2026 - A Tanzanian man has shared a video of himself confidently approaching a beautiful Slay Queen in Las Vegas, leaving many impressed.

In the video, the man is seen striking up a conversation with the lady, who is walking by inside a casino while enjoying a drink.

“What’s good?” the man is heard saying, catching her attention.

The friendly lady exchanges pleasantries with him as he expresses interest in spending time together.

She asks where he is from, and he replies that he is from Tanzania.

Interestingly, the lady agrees to go with him, despite them being strangers, and tells him to order an Uber.

Watch the video>>> below

This how you have fun with LA baddies 😳 pic.twitter.com/ppWjyKJQRl — 👾vaa (@reawiteva) April 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST