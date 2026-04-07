Kakamega Woman Rep, ELSIE MUHANDA’s ex-aide exposes her secret escapades with BEN 10s at Amanda Resort Room No. 21 - Infected them with KASWENDE (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 7, 2026 - Kakamega Woman Representative, Elsie Muhanda, has been drawn into controversy following claims made by her former aide, Tariq Shitiabayi, in a video circulating online.

In the video, Shitiabayi alleges that during his time working under the Woman Representative, he was tasked with connecting her with energetic Ben 10s.

He alleged that Muhanda would meet the Ben 10s at Amanda Resort Room No. 21.

She prefers men aged between 21 and 26 years.

Shitiabayi also claims that some of the Ben 10s involved in escapades with the Woman Rep are currently seeking medical attention after being infected with “kaswende”.

They have been trying to reach out to the Woman Rep in vain.

In the video, Shitiabayi issues a demand, giving his former employer 48 hours to cater to the medical bills of the infected Ben 10s, warning that he may disclose her escapades at the resort if no action is taken.

Watch the full video>>> below

Kakamega Woman Rep, ELSIE MUHANDA’s ex-aide exposes her secret escapades with BEN 10s at Amanda Resort Room No. 21 pic.twitter.com/k8NjFKcsuY — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST