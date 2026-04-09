Tanzanian LADY ‘terrorizes’ her country men with fluent English after studying in Kenyan schools - “Sikulipiwa Fees ya Kenyan Schools Bure” (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 09, 2026 - A Tanzanian lady has sparked laughter online after posting a TikTok video flaunting her English fluency while interacting with fellow Tanzanians.

In Tanzania, Kiswahili is the national language and even schools teach primarily in Swahili.

Hence, speaking fluent English is often seen as a flex.

In the trending clip, she cheekily captioned:

“Terrorizing my countrymen with English because sikulipiwa school fees ya Kenyan school bure.”

The video shows her asking security guards to open the gate in English.

Though the guards admitted they couldn’t understand her, she persisted, continuing to ask for directions in English just to prove her point.

Watch the video>>> below

A Tanzanian national leaves her country men stunned with fluent English after studying in Kenyan schools. pic.twitter.com/c07Mbzb4e0 — KENYA GOSSIP HUB (@kenyasgossips) April 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST