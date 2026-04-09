OPULENCE! PHOTOs of speaker MOSES WETANGULA’s new multi-million palatial mansion in Kabuchai that has everyone talking!







Thursday, April 09, 2026 - National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetang’ula, has quietly unveiled a striking new residence in Kabuchai, Bungoma County, and it’s already the talk of the town.

Set against the lush rural backdrop of Western Kenya, the two-storey house commands attention with its pearl-white walls, grey roof and sprawling design that many say mirrors the grandeur of State House.

The home sits within an expansive compound, complete with a newly laid tarmac road leading to the gate, a stone perimeter wall, cabro-paved driveways, and landscaped gardens bursting with flowers and greenery.

The unveiling took place during a gathering of Bukusu elders, attended by Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka, underscoring the cultural and political weight of the moment.

But beyond the opulence, the mansion has sparked mixed reactions online.

Admirers praised its scale and elegance, while critics questioned the contrast between such luxury and the economic struggles facing Bungoma residents.

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya even used the occasion to highlight broader concerns about development disparities in the region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST