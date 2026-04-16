“Sorry My Beloved” - LADY shares email apology her desperate boyfriend sent her begging to be unblocked! (LOOK)







Thursday, April 16, 2026 - A young woman has left netizens in stitches after revealing the extraordinary lengths some men go to win back their girlfriends after a fallout.

In a viral tweet, she posted an email her boyfriend sent after being blocked on every other platform.

The desperate subject line, “SORRY MY BELOVED,” set the tone for his dramatic plea.

In the body, he wrote: “baby i am sorry forgive me please unblock me i will never be rude to you again.”

Sharing the screenshot, she cheekily captioned: “I think I’ll have to marry this man now”

The tweet has since sparked mixed reactions.

Some netizens urged her to unblock him, praising his persistence and effort while others warned that such behavior rarely changes and advised her to move on.

The Kenyan DAILY POST