Mwanaume Kubaff! Kenyan LADY celebrates her baby daddy’s death and labels him a deadbeat dad - “Alinidanganya Hana Bibi Akanipea Mimba” (PHOTOs)







Thursday, April 16, 2026 - A Kikuyu lady has taken to social media to celebrate following the demise of her baby daddy.

She shared a series of posts on TikTok where she appears to be in a celebratory mood even as others are grieving.

She revealed that when she met her baby daddy, he had lied to her that he was single.





However, she later learnt that he was married and had a pregnant wife.

The man reportedly told her to get rid of the pregnancy when she was five months pregnant, but she refused.

According to her posts, the man destroyed her life and, for this reason, she is celebrating his demise.

Check out the posts on Tiktok.

The Kenyan DAILY POST