Pesa Iko! KALENJIN “Sharp Boys” flaunt Ksh 175,200 alcohol bill in one night at Eldoret’s Tamasha Club (VIDEO)







Friday, April 17, 2026 - As many Kenyans continue to grapple with the high cost of living, a section of Kalenjin “sharp boys” are turning heads online after splashing big money during a night out in Eldoret.

In a video circulating on social media, the group is seen flaunting a hefty bill of Ksh 175,200 spent in a single night at the popular Tamasha Club.

The revelers spent the amount on expensive alcoholic drinks, showcasing a lavish lifestyle that has sparked mixed reactions online.

While some admired the flashy display of wealth, others questioned the timing, given the tough economic conditions facing many households across the country.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST