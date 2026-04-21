Socialite Bimbo? Meet KNIGHT MEDZA KAZUNGU, who has been appointed to serve as a Board Member of Mama Lucy Hospital alongside GAUCHO - SAKAJA is a joke







Tuesday, April 21, 2026 - Kayole-based mobiliser, Knight Medza Kazungu, has been appointed, alongside Calvince Okoth alias Gaucho, to serve as a board member of Mama Lucy Hospital for a period of three years.

The appointments have sparked debate online, with netizens digging into Kazungu’s social media presence and questioning her suitability for the role.

In a video>>> circulating online, Kazungu is seen shaking her “nyash” on Tiktok, with critics arguing that her public persona raises concerns about her qualifications for a position involving healthcare governance.

Her name is Knight Medza Kaingu



She'll serve alongside Gaucho as a board member of Mama Lucy hospital



Dimple boy mathematics pic.twitter.com/fF62IUubuw — Rapcha The Sayantist (@IAMRAPCHA) April 21, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST