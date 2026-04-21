Socialite Bimbo? Meet KNIGHT MEDZA KAZUNGU, who has been appointed to serve as a Board Member of Mama Lucy Hospital alongside GAUCHO - SAKAJA is a joke

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 - Kayole-based mobiliser, Knight Medza Kazungu, has been appointed, alongside Calvince Okoth alias Gaucho, to serve as a board member of Mama Lucy Hospital for a period of three years.
The appointments have sparked debate online, with netizens
digging into Kazungu’s social media presence and questioning her suitability
for the role.
In a video>>> circulating online, Kazungu is seen shaking her “nyash” on Tiktok, with critics arguing that her public persona raises concerns about her qualifications for a position involving healthcare governance.
Her name is Knight Medza Kaingu— Rapcha The Sayantist (@IAMRAPCHA) April 21, 2026
She'll serve alongside Gaucho as a board member of Mama Lucy hospital
Dimple boy mathematics pic.twitter.com/fF62IUubuw
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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