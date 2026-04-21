Makosa Imefanyika! Kilifi woman accidentally shares private videos on WhatsApp status (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, April 21, 2026 - A woman said to be an upcoming content creator from Kilifi is trending after she posted private videos on her WhatsApp status by mistake.

She reportedly uploaded the videos and later deleted them, seemingly unaware that some of her contacts had already viewed and screen-recorded the content.

The clips have since been circulating on social media, particularly on Telegram.

The incident has once again raised concerns over digital privacy and the risks associated with sharing sensitive content online.

The Kenyan DAILY POST