Fast-fading media personality, BETTY KYALLO, downplays age gap with her Gen-Z boyfriend in a playful video - “Chuma ya Doshi At Work?” (LOOK)

Monday, April 6, 2026 - Local media personality,
Betty Kyallo, has brushed off the nine-year age difference between her and her
Gen-Z boyfriend, Charlie Jones, suggesting in a playful video that it has
little impact on their relationship.
In the clip, Charlie jokes that he wasn’t even in his
mother’s womb when Betty was born, a remark that leaves her laughing.
“I was not even in the womb when you were born,” he says,
before adding that their love continues to grow despite the age gap.
He is also seen looking at her baby bump and proudly saying
that they were looking forward to the birth of their first child.
Betty’s relationship with Charlie has frequently drawn
attention online, with many discussing their age difference.
However, the couple appears unbothered as they continue to
celebrate their love.
Betty was previously married to journalist Dennis Okari.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Fast-fading media personality, BETTY KYALLO, downplays age gap with her Gen-Z boyfriend in a playful video - “Chuma ya Doshi At Work?” pic.twitter.com/fe4iTPkSJi— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 6, 2026
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