Fast-fading media personality, BETTY KYALLO, downplays age gap with her Gen-Z boyfriend in a playful video - “Chuma ya Doshi At Work?” (LOOK)







Monday, April 6, 2026 - Local media personality, Betty Kyallo, has brushed off the nine-year age difference between her and her Gen-Z boyfriend, Charlie Jones, suggesting in a playful video that it has little impact on their relationship.

In the clip, Charlie jokes that he wasn’t even in his mother’s womb when Betty was born, a remark that leaves her laughing.

“I was not even in the womb when you were born,” he says, before adding that their love continues to grow despite the age gap.

He is also seen looking at her baby bump and proudly saying that they were looking forward to the birth of their first child.

Betty’s relationship with Charlie has frequently drawn attention online, with many discussing their age difference.

However, the couple appears unbothered as they continue to celebrate their love.

Betty was previously married to journalist Dennis Okari.

Watch the video>>> below

Fast-fading media personality, BETTY KYALLO, downplays age gap with her Gen-Z boyfriend in a playful video - “Chuma ya Doshi At Work?” pic.twitter.com/fe4iTPkSJi — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST